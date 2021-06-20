VFW dance
VFW Post No. 1980 will hold a fundraising dance featuring Pat Robinson Entertainment from 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. June 26 at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Cost is $5 per person. The public is welcome to attend.
Admire Community Center
Pancake Breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. June 26 at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is seeking more volunteers for its Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar at the hopsital. Proceeds go toward local health care scholarships.
Contact Deborah Storrer, volunteer coordinator, for more information: 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 or dstorrer@newmanrh.org.
Trukin’ for Tucker
The Trukin’ for Tucker Virtual 5K will be held June 19 - 27 with 100% of the $20 registration going to the family of Tucker Lee. Register online at www.emporiarec.org or email trukinfortucker@yahoo.com for a print form. This is an ERC Super Series event.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail benefiting Handlebars of Hope is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Reading City Park. Fun 5K run/walk, 14.5-mile or 26.5-mile gravel bike rides. All events are non-timed in the spirit of fun and fitness.
Cost to sign up the day of registration is $25, no T-shirt included. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Check out Tornado Trot &Trail on Facebook for updates and more information.
ERC Stars and Stripes
Trail Ribbon Cutting
Healthier Lyon County will celebrate the opening of the new fitness trail at the fairgrounds with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. June 24. The event coincides with the start of ERC’s Stars and Strikes 5K/1-mile Super Series Race event. Proceeds benefit a new benefit for the Lyon County Fairgrounds trail.
5K registration is $20 and 1-mile race is $10. Register online at the Emporia Rec Center: www.emporairec.org.
Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Support the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Sunday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the Spay-ghetti and No Balls drive-thru fundraiser. Enter on the north side of the fairgrounds off of 12th Avenue.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under. All proceeds support spay/neuter and medical care.
For tickets, call 620-481-0889 or 620-481-4702. Ticket delivery available or purchase at the event.
