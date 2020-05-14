The USD 251 Board of Education discussed the status of facility updates during a Wednesday evening board meeting conducted via Zoom.
Interim Superintendent Mike Mathes said he had previously discussed with the board that — should they need to present another bond issue to patrons — the district would need to show good faith investments in its existing school buildings.
Mathes said the district is making improvements to the elementary school and junior high over the summer.
Board members discussed how to better relay information with patrons regarding possible plans for future improvements to the district. Board Member Tammie Reed said she was concerned the board was not giving out all of the information it discussed in monthly newsletters, such as various options discussed for athletic field improvements.
The board also discussed the district’s preliminary budget for the upcoming school year, however with so many questions looming, President Matt Horton said he was concerned with putting a budget out and then putting the district in a position where the state was unable to disperse funding as was the case seven or eight years ago.
“That’s my only concern as we move ahead,” he said. “If the money’s not there, the final payments don’t come in.”
“I think that’s why we have to be more conservative,” Mathes agreed. “I think we’re going to have to be pretty conservative ... even if everything stays the same.”
The board also approved a change in meal prices for adult meals to $3.85 for the upcoming school year. The change only affects adult meals — student meals will not change.
The board then approved annual dues for the Schools for Quality Education membership. Mathes said the $375 investment was a way to ensure that the district had a voice in the state, among the bigger districts.
Board members also took time to praise teachers and administrators for how they stepped up in the midst of the pandemic, finding creative ways to end the school year and celebrate seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.