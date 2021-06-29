Special to The Gazette
Northern Heights High School’s Family, Community and Career Leaders of America will send eights members to Nationals in Nashville, Tenn., to compete in STAR events and to act as elected voting delegates to elect next year’s National Officers.
While this school year looked a lot different for most schools, NHHS was able to not only continue with its in-person learning, but it also took the opportunity to experiment with the redesign through project-based learning, adjusted schedules and the “Kansas Can” philosophy.
Needless to say, any change is not without growing pains, and while NHHS has a long way to go, some members of FCCLA have taken this unique year and made the best of it.
Junior Makenna French completed in and won state with her Entrepreneurship STAR event. She started her own business and has been selling cupcakes as a fundraiser for FCCLA.
Sophomore Dylan Kosinski, along with freshmen Abbie Sull and Addison Landgren, participated in the Event Management STAR event and put on a small Winter Ball for the school’s Queen of Courts candidates, not only giving those seniors something to remember, but also winning at the state level with this event.
Sophomores Taylor Pringle and Piper Hall competed with the Chapter in Service Portfolio and raised just under $3,000 for Avery Evins to go toward getting a much needed new service dog to help her accommodate her unique situation.
Freshman Preston Patton competed in the Job Interview category and in addition to winning his state level STAR event, he also learned a lot about college, interviews and how to be more confident in his knowledge and interview skills.
Freshman Bethany DeDonder competed in the Leadership STAR event. Through this event, she was able to learn a lot about not only her current leadership style, but how she could improve herself as a leader within her school and community. Along with these other students, DeDonder has also won her state level competition.
Because NHHS is a small school, these students are involved in multiple activities to make the school community a functioning one.
They are not only FCCLA members, but they are football players, football managers, volleyball players, marching band members, cross country athletes, basketball players, cheerleaders, dance team members, track stars, softball players, FFA members, FBLA members, Scholars Bowl members, National History Day competitors, Honor Roll students, student council members and class officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.