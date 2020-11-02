Tenants and landlords experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID pandemic may receive up to $5,000 in rental assistance per tenant household, thanks to a new statewide relief initiative. The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, authorized by Governor Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce, and administered by Kansas Housing Resources Corporation , serves tenants and landlords who have missed paying or collecting at least one rent payment since April 1, due to the COVID pandemic.
“Home has never been more important,” Ryan Vincent, KHRC Executive Director, said. “Our homes have always provided shelter, but in the midst of the COVID pandemic, home has become our virtual workplace, classroom, marketplace, and gathering space. This program will protect Kansans’ access to home when it is needed most.”
Through the KEPP program, landlords and tenants apply for up to $5,000 per household to cover delinquent rental payments dating as far back as April 1. Payments will be made directly to the landlord, who must agree not to evict the household for nonpayment of rent or to charge late fees for the months KEPP assistance is received.
The economic impact of the pandemic has left many Kansans unemployed or underemployed, uncertain how they will pay rent. While moratoriums provide temporary protection from eviction, rent continues to accrue each month, leaving tenants unsure how they will pay arrears, and leaving landlords without monthly income to pay bills and manage maintenance and upkeep. Data indicates that 117,000-155,000 Kansas households — 30-44% of all rental households — will be at risk of eviction in the coming months due to COVID.
Program funds are limited, and applications will be processed in the order received. Tenants and landlords should apply as soon as possible to increase their likelihood of receiving assistance. Visit kshousingcorp.org to learn more and apply online, or contact kepp@kshousingcorp.org for assistance.
Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) is a self-supporting, nonprofit, public corporation committed to helping Kansans access the safe, affordable housing they need and the dignity they deserve. KHRC serves as the primary administrator of federal housing programs for the state of Kansas.
