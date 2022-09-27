William Frederick Burleson of Emporia died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home. He was 78.
Bill was an Engineer at Williams Petroleum. He was a United States Veteran serving in the United States Air Force.
Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Mulready’s Pub in Emporia.
