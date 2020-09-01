The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health officials reported 15 new positives and eight new recoveries, Monday afternoon, bringing the active number of cases up to 95.
Twenty-five new tests were reported over the weekend, meaning 5,282 total people have been tested in the county since March.
There are currently five people hospitalized.
Seventeen deaths have been recorded, with 15 additional death certificates pending review from Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Clusters
Private Industry: 2 active cluster, 154 total cases, 7 active cases, 1 death
Long Term Care: 1 active cluster, 151 total cases, 19 active cases, 10 deaths (Plus 13 pending death certificates from KDHE)
Bars or Restaurants: 1 active cluster, 6 total cases, 6 active cases, 0 deaths
