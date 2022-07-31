A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50.
Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
Hinz was treated on the scene for what Early called “a minor cut to the arm.” His wife was in the pickup with him, but was not hurt.
The car was driven by Jose Guzman-Escobar, 26, of Dodge City. None of the five people in his car were injured.
