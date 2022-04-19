Special to The Gazette
ARVONIA — Located in the Welsh settlement of Arvonia is the Arvonia School. Built in 1872, the school is one of the few remaining buildings designed by pioneer Kansas architect John G. Haskell.
It is one of the earliest-known architect designed schools in the state. The building was constructed by Welsh craftsman James Rice. It has become a Kansas icon, immortalized in the art of photography and legend of the region. The school is on the Register of Historic Kansas Places and the National Register of Historic Places. The building has been restored in the past several years.
The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society has plans for several events this year beginning with a concert. Tina Barrett and Zak Putnam will entertain us with their music. Please join them at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in front of the Arvonia School for this outdoor concert.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket and a picnic, snack and refreshment of choice. If it should rain, the concert will be moved to the township hall.
Arvonia is located 4 miles north of Lebo and is on the southwest side of Melvern Lake. If you have questions you may call Susan Evans Atchison at 620-794-3917.
Please keep an eye out for more activities this year to celebrate this beautiful historic building including another concert this fall.
