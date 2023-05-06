CASPER, WYOMING — Historian and author Johanna Wickman has announced the release of her newest book, “The Forgotten Senator: The Life and Character of Preston B. Plumb,” available online and in bookstores now.
At a time when America’s politics are more divided than ever, “The Forgotten Senator” the story of Preston B. Plumb, the Republican U.S. Senator from Kansas who bridged the gap between parties in the troubled years after the Civil War.
According to a written release, “‘The Forgotten Senator’ details the compelling and inspirational life story of Senator Preston B. Plumb, from his humble upbringing in Ohio to becoming one of the most powerful senators of the late 19th Century.”
Wickman said Plumb was a staunch abolitionist who as a teen smuggled guns to Free State settlers in Kansas, and helped found the town of Emporia. He joined the Union Army during the Civil War, serving with distinction along the Kansas-Missouri border and the territory of present-day Wyoming as a cavalry officer.
“As a U.S. Senator, he refused to be bullied by politics and proudly voted alone on bills, maintained a reputation as a thoroughly honest man, and was so beloved by his Kansas constituents that nearly 20,000 Kansans lined the streets in mourning at his passing,” Wickman said. “Throughout his whole life, Preston B. Plumb put himself in the crossroads of American history over and over.”
Told in the style of narrative history, “The Forgotten Senator” tells the story of Plumb’s life through his own words, as well as those of the people who knew him.
“For the first time in history, incredible stories of Plumb’s involvement in national events are made known,” Wickman said.
Wickman, through years of painstaking research, uncovered countless firsthand accounts of Plumb’s life which are included verbatim in “The Forgotten Senator.” These include new details of the backroom deals that Plumb used to help secure the 1880 Republican presidential nomination for James A. Garfield and vivid descriptions of Plumb leading a dismounted cavalry charge of his regiment, the 11th Kansas Cavalry, at the Battle of Westport in 1864.
While American politics may be more fractured than ever in today’s age, reading Plumb’s story of surmounting political differences in the divisive period immediately following the Civil War provides inspiration for America’s future.
“Preston B. Plumb is unquestionably the most important United States Senator who you have never heard of,” said Douglas R. Cubbison, curator of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Penn. “This superb biography will, for the first time in over a century, document a life fully and well lived, which directly influenced the growth and development of the western states of our republic.”
Wickman is also the author of “Lost Forts of Casper,” and manages a museum and historical consulting firm, Wickman Historical Consultants, in Casper, WY. She is the lead archivist for the Research Arsenal LLC, a premier Civil War database project, and serves as the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association. She was interviewed for her expertise on the 11th Kansas Cavalry in the award-winning “The Battle of Red Buttes” documentary in 2022. She earned her M.A. in History from the University of Nebraska and holds degrees in Humanities & Fine Arts, Museum & Gallery Studies, and German.
