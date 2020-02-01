Over the past 12 years, the Dody family has devoted itself to raising awareness of cystic fibrosis through the annual Laps 4 Landon fundraiser and outreach.
It has so far taken in more than $100,000 to be used in the research and treatment of the disease.
Now 13, Landon Dody — who was diagnosed with a rare form of the condition in his infancy — is hoping to boost the event’s reach with a little star power. And around these parts, it would be harder to find a bigger celebrity than Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Last year, Landon invited Patrick to the walk by writing him a letter,” said Landon’s father, Aron. “Of course, he didn’t get a response, which we all sort of expected — Mahomes probably gets millions of letters each week and can’t keep track of them all. Landon is smart and he knew the reality of the situation, but he was naturally a bit disappointed. After the AFC Championship game this season, my mom asked him if he planned on inviting Mahomes to the walk again this year … He said, ‘Well, why don’t we send him a message through Facebook this time, Dad?’”
Since its publication on the evening of Jan. 19, Landon’s online invitation has exploded in popularity, being shared more than 1,500 times and attracting almost 600 likes as of Friday afternoon.
“The reaction from everybody online has been amazing,” Aron said. “We’ve got so much help and extra attention from people saying, ‘Hey, I know this person, and I’ll pass it along to them.’ So, I do actually think he’s going to end up seeing it. Right now, though, I hope he’s off social media and focused on getting ready for Sunday. Even if he doesn’t see the invitation or end up coming, the awareness it’s raised and all the people it’s reached to spread awareness about cystic fibrosis has been awesome to see.”
Like many other boys his age, Landon idolizes Mahomes for his talent, humbleness and leadership, especially as it relates to his own sports career.
Even with a condition which requires him to keep track of a strict medication regimen — ranging from 45-60 pills every 24 hours, depending on food intake — in addition to undergoing at least three, separate, hour-long breathing treatments every day, Landon maintains a passion for playing football and basketball with his teammates.
“I try to use him as an inspiration for my own game, because I know that I need to keep my head up to play my best,” Landon said. “I think he’s a really cool guy in a lot of ways, and he’s obviously a great player, too. He’s a strong leader, and everything that I would want to be … People that have cystic fibrosis like me shouldn’t keep their heads down or see it as an excuse not to play like they want to. You can be the best you can be if you just believe in yourself.”
Moving forward, Landon said he has two main goals; the first — naturally — being to cheer the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers this Sunday.
“The Chiefs have got a really good shot, I think,” Landon said. “They’re very explosive on offense, and I don’t think the 49ers will be able to slow it down.”
The second, and most important, is to expand awareness of cystic fibrosis — and his message of hope to those sharing his condition — across the globe.
“I think that being able to have Patrick Mahomes there wouldn’t only raise awareness around Emporia, especially if they end up winning the Super Bowl” Landon said. “It could make it known worldwide and help people acknowledge it more than they might already. Helping people from around the world is what I want to come from all this.”
The 2020 edition of Laps 4 Landon will be held from 6 — 8:30 p.m. April 14 at Emporia State University’s Welch Stadium. For more information on the event, visit its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/797249160757803.
