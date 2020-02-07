Thursday was a surprising, yet special night for the Lady Hornets.
They turned over the ball a season-high 21 times, while facing the leading offense in the MIAA.
On most nights, that is a stark recipe for trouble.
Yet, on Thursday, Emporia State still left White Auditorium with a clear-cut 68-52 victory over Pittsburg State.
The PSU women were averaging a league-best 80 points per game going in and were shooting over 46 percent from the field.
Against ESU, the Gorillas shot a season-worst .306, only the second time they’d finished a game below 37 percent. Their 52 points was also their second-lowest output of the season.
“I’m super-proud of our players for pulling out a big win,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “We knew it was going to be a tough challenge, but credit our players for — defensively — doing what we needed to do to try to keep them at bay (and) offensively being efficient and scoring the basketball when we needed to.”
The Lady Hornets looked like they may create their own problems through the first half, with two turnovers in the first two minutes of play and finishing the first half with 11, which was their game total five days ago at Lincoln.
ESU still entered the half with an eight-point lead, 32-24, after Pitt State shot just 28 percent in the first 20 minutes.
“We just knew we had to value possessions in the second half,” freshman guard Tre’Zure Jobe said.
It was Jobe who was most effective in scoring the basketball in the first half, with 13 of her team-high 17 coming early on.
In the second half, she got plenty of help from her teammates. Senior Morgan Laudan had 14 points, nine coming after the break. Sophomore Karsen Schultz played eight minutes in the first half without taking a shot. She finished with 11 points in the second half, going 4-for-6 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers.
“She’s capable of that,” Wynn said of Schultz. “She can definitely be a sparkplug as a scorer. She got a couple drives to the basket that she finished, then she got an open look from three and knocked it down. She has that ability. She did a good job of not pressing and taking what the defense gave her.”
Across the court, the second half saw Pittsburg State shoot at a modestly better percentage, but it was the Gorillas who caught the turnover bug, with 12 in the second half.
Aiding the PSU struggles was the Hornets’ work on the glass, as they outrebounded their opponent, defensively, by 11.
“The rebounding just came from our defense in general,” Laudan said. “We were in the right spots and were able to come down with (the ball).”
The biggest stunner, perhaps, on the night from the normally electric PSU offense was sophomore guard Kaylee DaMitz, who averages nearly 14 points a game. She finished with a season-low two on just 1-for-4 shooting. It was just the third game this season she had scored fewer than nine.
“She’s probably one of the top guards in the conference,” Jobe said. “This win is really big for us.”
Wynn was uneasy entering the third quarter, the stretch that has been most problematic for ESU this year.
As it turned out, Wynn had little reason to worry.
“They’re such a dynamic offensive team, we told our players the game’s probably going to flip in the second half, they’re probably going to start making a whole bunch of shots,” He said.
That late push? It never came.
The Gorillas scored a few long 3-pointers late to keep a deficit that at one time grew to 22, down to a slightly more modest 16 by game’s end.
But Pitt State’s offense, whether by bad shooting luck or Lady Hornet defense, never really got off the bus in Emporia.
“Fortunately for us, they missed them (and) didn’t make as many as we thought they (normally) might have,” Wynn said. “Our players did a good job of sticking together, staying connected and moving defensively.”
Jobe, Laudan, Schultz and senior Mollie Mounsey all scored in double figures for ESU. Pitt State’s only starter who scored near her traditional clip was sophomore Tristan Gegg, who had 16.
“It just felt like, in the first half, we just gave several possessions away by the turnovers and several missed layups at the rim,” Wynn said. “For the most part, in the second half, we did a good job of taking care of it and not giving so many possessions away.
“Our team’s continuing to do a good job of moving the basketball ... and taking advantage ... just by spreading the floor out, trying to create opportunities the best way we can for our players to be successful.”
ESU now sits alone in third place in the MIAA with seven games to play and will host Missouri Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Pittsburg State 12 12 11 17 — 52
Emporia State 17 15 15 21 — 68
Pittsburg State (12-8, 8-4): Alvarado 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 2-7 3-5 7, DaMitz 1-4 0-0 2, Gegg 6-18 1-2 16, Maher 1-10 0-0 3, Crain 4-9 2-2 11, Rupert 1-2 0-0 3, McCorry 0-1 2-4 2, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0.
Emporia State (16-5, 9-3): Laudan 4-7 3-4 14, Handy 4-5 0-0 9, Jobe 8-16 0-0 17, Wayne 0-2 0-0 0, Mounsey 3-9 4-4 11, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Garcia Laffitte 1-1 0-0 2, Schultz 4-6 1-2 11, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Sheats 0-4 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: PSU 6-32 (Williams 0-2, Gegg 3-12, Maher 1-9, Crain 1-4, Rupert 1-2, McCorry 0-1, Davis 0-2); ESU 8-21 (Laudan 3-5, Handy 1-2, Joe 1-3, Wayne 0-1, Mounsey 1-4, Martin 0-2, Schultz 2-2, Gordon 0-1, Sheats 0-1).
Rebounds: PSU 33 (Alvarado 8), ESU 40 (Mounsey 7); Assists: PSU 11 (Crain 4), ESU 14 (Jobe 5).
Fouled Out: PSU: None; ESU: Handy.
