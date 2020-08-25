On August 24 at approximately 12:51 a.m., Lyon County Deputies were involved in a pursuit beginning in the 1600 block of Road P with a black BMW 3 Series.
The pursuit continued into the city limits of Emporia where it later came to an end with the driver, identified as 20-year-old Guadalupe Murillo of Emporia, taken into custody. Two unidentified occupants fled on foot from the vehicle and were not able to be apprehended.
Guadalupe Murillo was transported to the Lyon County Jail and held on the charges of felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.
