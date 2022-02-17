The Weather Channel named it correctly again – as “Winter Storm Miles” is leaving thousands of miles of weather headaches, in Emporia and beyond.
Gridley in Coffey County reported 2.7 inches of snow at 7 a.m. Lecompton in Douglas County had five inches.
"Visibility: low," a Twitter summary by the Lyon Cunty Sheriff's Office said around 8:20 a.m. "Roads: Iced and snow packed, also drifting closed. Travel: not advised!"
"I'm out here running roads, to make sure no one's in the bottom of a ditch," Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker said whiie patrolling K-177.
Chase and Lyon Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service expects six to eight inches of blowing snow in Emporia, potentially heavy at times.
“The official forecast... has heavy snowfall from Council Grove to Topeka and Lawrence and areas south,” a briefing from Topeka Thursday morning said. “A worst case in a stronger overall system could produce around a foot of snow.”
The chances for eight inches or more stood at 42% Thursday.
Thunder and lightning could be mixed with the snow. KSNT-TV meteorologist Becky Taylor recorded “thunder-sleet” between Lawrence and Topeka during the night.
A dropping temperature during the night led to a thunderstorm in Emporia, which ended as light freezing rain. Light snow and freezing fog followed that.
Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.25 inches of precipitation at 6 a.m.
The ominous forecast shut down all public schools in the area Thursday, along with other agencies and businesses. The Lyon County Commission borrowed a coronavirus lesson, switching its Thursday afternoon meeting to a Zoom video conference.
The sky is expected to clear Thursday night, but a cold aftershock will remain. The overnight low is forecast to be three degrees.
Sunshine will begin warming the snow Friday, with a forecast high of 40. Emporia Schools prepared for that as well, announcing it plans to have classes Friday.
The temperature could return to the 60-degree range Sunday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.