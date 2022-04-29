Ruth Anette (Morse) Dall died Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. She was 69.
Funeral service was at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the Calvary Baptist Church in Emporia. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 6:08 pm
