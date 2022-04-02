Morris E. Carr, 92, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Morris was born August 8, 1929, in Horton, Kansas to John and Angie Bevan Carr. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1947 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. Morris served our country in the US Air Force.
On October 19, 1957, Morris and Rodnee Fisher were united in marriage at Holy Name Church. They enjoyed dancing, antiquing and traveling together. She passed away after 61 years of marriage on November 8, 2018.
Morris retired from Goodyear with almost 25 years of service. He was a great cook, was a handyman who could fix anything, and was an avid KU Jayhawk basketball fan. But more than anything, Morris loved his family.
The Carr family thanks the staff of Lexington Park Assisted Living and Elara Caring Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care given to their father.
Grateful to have shared Morris’ life are his children, Dian Dare (Darrell), David Carr (Kelly), Dana Martin (Don) and Daniel Carr; grandchildren, Jessica Sorensen (Brady), Madison Carr and Megan Carr; great-grandchildren, twins, Emery and Riley, and Hadley Sorensen.
Morris was also preceded in death by his parents, his identical twin brother, Gerald Carr in 2014 and son-in-law, Daniel Emerson.
Services were held on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Parish, 911 SW Clay St, Topeka, KS 66606 or Elara Caring Hospice, 901 NE River Rd, Topeka, KS 66616. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
