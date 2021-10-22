Dorothy Jean Hon Overfield, 92, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Stormont-Vail Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Dorothy Jean Stanfill was born in Flint, Michigan on September 5, 1929, the daughter of George and Edna Keith Stanfill. She was married to John William Hon in Parma, Missouri on December 25, 1945. He died March 3, 1994.
She is survived by her son, John Hon, Emporia, KS; daughter, Debbie Gilliland, White Bluff, TN; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Her son, Ron, died in 2009.
She was a daycare provider and homemaker.
Cremation is planned. Inurnment will be in the Sikeston Memorial Park, Sikeston, Missouri.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website;
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas, is assisting with arrangements.
