MADISON — The USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education accepted the resignations of both Superintendent and high school principal Stu Moeckel and fourth grade teacher Summer Moeckel in a special meeting, Monday evening.
The resignations take effect on June 30.
In a statement to the board, Stu Moeckel said he and his family had enjoyed the last three years in Madison.
"I'm sincerely appreciative and very grateful for allowing me to serve this community," he said.
Summer Moeckel echoed her husband's sentiments in her own statement to the board.
"Over the years my children and I have made wonderful friendships through all of the school and community organizations as we've been a part of Madison," she said. "Thank you for letting us be part of this wonderful community."
Board President Jeff Williams was emotional during the discussion prior to the vote, saying he and the rest of the board were "very appreciative" of the Moeckels.
"It will be difficult to replace you," he said.
The board voted 5-1 to accept the resignation. A search for a new superintendent will begin immediately.
The Moeckels joined the Madison district in 2018.
We will have more on this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.