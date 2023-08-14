The Marion County Record
Stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief after illegal police raids on her home and the Marion County Record newspaper office Friday, 98-year-old newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer, otherwise in good health for her age, collapsed Saturday afternoon and died at her home.
She had not been able to eat after police showed up at the door of her home Friday with a search warrant in hand. Neither was she able to sleep Friday night.
She tearfully watched during the raid as police not only carted away her computer and a router used by an Alexa smart speaker but also dug through her son Eric’s personal bank and investments statements to photograph them. Electronic cords were left in a jumbled pile on her floor.
Joan Meyer’s ability to stream TV shows at her home and to get help through her Alexa smart speakers were taken away with the electronics.
As her home was raided, other officers descended upon the Record office, forcing staff members to stay outside the office for hours during a heat advisory. They were not allowed them to answer the phone or make any calls.
Marion police chief Gideon Cody forcibly grabbed reporter Deb Gruver’s personal cell phone out of her hand, reinjuring one of her fingers, which previously had been dislocated.
Officers seized personal cell phones and computers, including the newspaper’s file server, along with other equipment unrelated to the scope of their search.
They refused to say when the items, necessary for publishing next week’s issue of the Record, might be returned. The newspaper has obtained equipment to ensure publication and is working to re-create material for the paper.
Legal experts contacted by the Record termed the raid unheard of in America and reminiscent of what occurs in totalitarian regimes and the Third World.
The Record is expected to file a federal suit against the City of Marion and those involved in the search, which legal experts contacted were unanimous in saying violated multiple state and federal laws, including the U.S. Constitution, and multiple court rulings.
“Our first priority is to be able to publish next week,” publisher Eric Meyer said, “but we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today. We will be seeking the maximum sanctions possible under law.”
A two-page warrant signed by Magistrate Laura Viar was given to the Record at the time of the search.
Marion vice mayor Ruth Herbel’s home also was raided at the same time.
The warrants alleged there was probable cause to believe that identity theft and unlawful computer acts had been committed involving Marion business owner Kari Newell.
A Record reporter later requested a copy of the probable cause affidavit necessary for issuance of the search warrant
District court, where such items are supposed to be filed, issued a signed statement saying no affidavit was on file.
County attorney Joel Ensey, whose brother owns the hotel where Newell operates her restaurant, was asked for it but said he would not release it because it was “not a public document.”
Police read Record staff members their rights. Cody asked officer Zach Hudlin to read Gruver her rights because he couldn’t read a business-sized card listing them as he wasn’t wearing glasses.
Denying staff access to the office and taking four computers meant that the reporters and the newspaper’s office manager could not do their jobs Friday.
Officers disconnected a computer router at the Record but did not seize it.
Law enforcement also seized a computer and a cell phone from Herbel’s home Friday morning. Herbel, 80, who does not have a land-line phone, later drove to McPherson to purchase a replacement phone so she could remain in contact in case of problems with her 88-year-old husband, who is disabled and suffers from dementia.
Newell accused the Record at a city council meeting Aug. 7 of illegally obtaining drunken-driving information about her and supplying it to Herbel.
The Record did not seek out the information. Rather, it was provided by a source who sent it to the newspaper via social media and also sent it to Herbel.
After attempting to verify that the information was accurate and had been obtained, as the source claimed, from a public website, the Record decided not to publish it.
After consulting an attorney and obtaining other information, Meyer thought the information had been intentionally leaked to the newspaper as part of legal sparring between Newell and her estranged husband over who should get title to various of the couple’s motor vehicles in divorce proceedings.
That contention later was verified by Newell during discussions with Meyer.
During attempts to verify the information, the Record accessed the same state web page that the source indicated had been used.
During the verification attempt, Record reporter Phyllis Zorn made no attempt to conceal her identity, providing her name and knowingly clicking on a consent form verifying that she did not plan to disseminate the information — because, in fact, she did not plan to and did not do so.
Afterward, Meyer consulted an attorney and, without naming Newell, on Aug. 4 notified Sheriff Jeff Soyez and Cody that the newspaper had received the information and that the source who provided it alleged that law enforcement officers knew Newell did not have a valid driver’s license and ignored her violation of the law.
After the council meeting, Newell acknowledged the accuracy of the information and said she understood that coming forward with allegations about it might expose the information rather than preserve its confidentiality.
The state suspended her license because of a drunken-driving conviction in 2008 and a series of other driving convictions.
Newell speculated about who the source was and said she thought the information had been supplied to that person by her estranged husband as part of their divorce proceedings.
She has said that she took care of her license this week. This, however, has not been verified. In the same post, she admitted driving without a license after her drunken-driving conviction.
At Monday’s council meeting, Newell accused Herbel of acting “negligently and recklessly” by sharing her personal information.
Herbel said she had received the information from the same source as the Record but had shared it with only one person — city administrator Brogan Jones — because Newell was on that day’s agenda to seek endorsement of a request for a catering liquor license, for which a drunken driving conviction in certain cases might have disqualified her. Herbel told Jones she thought the police should investigate Newell’s application.
(6) comments
The federal law that forbids disclosure of driver's license information exists because a young actress was murdered when her killer obtained her address through a search of her state driver's license database.
This is an important law that protects all of us.
And while there are exceptions in the law that permit certain parties to search the database -- auto insurance companies, for example -- journalists are not among them.
Meyer, Herbel, Zorn and other Record staff should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty. But the fact that Meyer has publicly admitted that Zorn, in her zeal to validate the driver's license information provided by a source, accessed a "state web page" suggests that there was sufficient probable cause to support the issuance of search warrants as part of the police investigation into whether she and/or others may have violated the law.
Meyer seems to believe that, so long as the information obtained wasn't disseminated, no law was broken. But that seems to be a state law restriction imposed on those who are otherwise legally permitted to access the information in the database.
We should all remember that the police are obligated to enforce the law; it's what we pay them to do. And that includes executing search warrants, even on "respectable citizens" who may be surprised to find that they are not above it. I am deeply sorry that the stress of it caused the death of the elderly Mrs. Meyer, but I was glad to read Mr. Meyer's statement elsewhere that the officers were polite. And in the end, I sincerely doubt that Mrs. Meyer would have us throw out the rule of law or apply it in a discriminatory fashion.
The reporter verified public information sent to them online, using her real name. It's not like a reporter went online to the DMV website pretending to be Kari Newell and obtained her driving history like you're making it sound... Many places have a public access portal you can search online for public records. Even I have a Lyon County district court public access account (or used to) and could look up anyones name and see all their public court records. Criminal history, driving infractions, civil cases, marriages, etc... Lots of those public records contain peoples address... You can access the "state" District Court web page and make your own free account and see for yourself. Just search "Marion Kansas Prod Portal"
And even if the information they obtained and verified was published, no law would be broken. It's public record. These cops weren't obligated to enforce the law... if they were obligated they wouldn't have knowingly let his "prominent" woman drive without a license for 14 years.
Here are some more facts...
The newspaper was also investigating the chief of police over allegations that he stepped down from his previous job to avoid punishment over sexual misconduct.
The Judge who issued the warrant graduated from Emporia State University before going to law school in Topkea. She was the Assistant Lyon County Attorney from 2004 to 2005, Morris County Attorney from 2005 to 2022, and Cottonwood Falls City Attorney from 2015 to 2022. She was hired in Marion County as a Magistrate Judge in August of 2022.
Marion County Attorney Mark Ensley has a brother who owns the hotel where Kari Newell has her restaurant.
Kansas is quickly becoming notorious for bullying practices that are probably, hopefully illegal. We are going to be known as the state that is trying to kill freedom of the press. And almost a year ago we became the state that is trying to kill tenure. This is what happens when the citizenry allows bullys to do what they wish and have no accountability. Don't expect the state to do anything with KKKobach as AG. Hopefully the feds can do something.
The story gets worse by the hour. Everyone is losing, here.
This could get very educational and expensive, especially if AG Kris Kobach signed off on it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.