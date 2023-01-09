Last Monday, the 24 hour news cycle was focused on Damar Hamlin, the NFL football player who suffered cardiac arrest during a game. The game was suspended, then cancelled. This young man’s life was in peril. Football was secondary to life.
For two days it was in the news and updates on his condition were regular. Outpouring of prayers and support came from everywhere. There was considerable money donated to his charity work. Football was secondary to life.
As his condition improved he was face-timing his teammates, talking with his doctors, and holding hands with his loved ones. Football was still secondary to life.
But, throughout the week, machinations were a buzz. Cancel or not? Seedings for the playoffs. Coin tosses. Neutral sites. Who does it favor? Who does it hurt? All of the bickering began in earnest and football was secondary no longer.
Less than a week ago, life became more important than football, at least for a moment. But hey, unlike football, life doesn’t last forever.
I watched football this weekend, but I watched them differently.
James McGuire
Emporia
