Three more water main breaks have been reported in Emporia Wednesday.
According to city Communications Manager Christine Torrens, crews are on the site of a water main break at 21st Avenue and Maplecrest Dr. A second break is reported just down the street at 23rd Avenue and Hillcrest Drive.
Water service may have low pressure for residents in the area.
Just before 3 p.m., a third water main break was reported. This time, the break was reported at Sherwood Way, with service disruptions expected from Sheridan Court to Washington Street.
Another break was reported around 1 p.m. at 15th Avenue and Rural Street, closing 15th Avenue from West to Rural streets.
Meanwhile, crews were also working on repairing a break at Rio Vista Drive, with water service disrupted from Del Oso Drive to Derescho Court. The service in that area has since been restored.
Water main breaks were reported at 15th Avenue between Rural and Neosho streets, as well as the 1300 block of Prairie Street Wednesday morning.
(2) comments
Possibly a cistern at the base of the tower with a pump ,, wonder what the cost of street repairs and water line repairs , and the potential health risks cost with ea break
Just sayin , when you over pressure a line it will break . If you are using this method to fill our towers then it would seem that this will be a perpetual problem with great expense until you realize a better way to fill those towers !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.