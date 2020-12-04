Angel Adan Garcia, 18, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 30, 2020.
Angel was born May 13, 2002 in Emporia, the son of Nelson Adan Garcia, Fort Smith, Arkansas and Rosa Martinez Botkin, Emporia. He is survived by his parents; brother, Nelson (Karen) Garcia, Emporia; sister, Veronica Garcia, Emporia; half-brother, Josue Garcia, Fort Smith, Arkansas; grandfather, Saturnino Polanco, Emporia; and one nephew.
He graduated Emporia High School and the Welding Program of Flint Hills Technical College in 2020.
Angel will be missed as a kind hearted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was excited and eager for his future plans and he was always willing to help his friends or any stranger. He will be greatly missed. Drift-In-Peace.
Funeral services will be at the Centro Cristiano de Emporia on Sunday, at 10:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Jeanette Cavazos of the church. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. Current precautions surrounding Covid-19 will be observed.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be sent online through the funeral home website;
