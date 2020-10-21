The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve pricing for new district-provided insurance plans during an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.
The matter of rising insurance rates was first addressed during the BOE’s Oct. 14 gathering, during which time multiple board members expressed distress — and frustrations — about their limited time to react to the situation. Some said they had gained most of their awareness through a litany of concerned staff emails earlier the same week.
“I’m struggling because … we’re asking [staff] to make decisions on [their insurance plans] today,” said Board President Mike Crouch during last week’s meeting. “We may be forcing people to take plans that are completely unrealistic for their family because they can’t afford the monthly premium. I don’t feel like it’s fair to our people to say, ‘Well, we’ll let you know in a couple of weeks what we might be able to do, if anything.’
Preliminary insurance rate outlines provided during the meeting showed steady rate hikes throughout, with certain plans increasing by as much as 25-30%.
Wednesday, the board was delivered a presentation on potential insurance alternatives by Bob Charlesworth of Kansas City-based Charlesworth Consulting, LLC who said he had been in contact with representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas throughout the week on the district’s behalf in order to find relief for projected premium increases.
“The renewal process this year is probably one of the ugliest I’ve seen here with Emporia schools, and I’ve been here about 13 years now ...” Charlesworth said. “There’s a strong relationship between [USD 253’s] human resources department and Blue Cross of Kansas … We have bid this over the years; the last time in 2016...
“The district itself is what we call ‘creditable,’ meaning your claims experience directly impacts your premiums … I have a fundamental disagreement with Blue Cross and they with me sometimes on how we calculate that renewal rate number, but that’s why I’m here for the district to have those discussions with them.”
In addition to the task of predicting healthcare costs and drug pricing during a pandemic, Charlesworth explained that one of the biggest challenges the district was facing this year was an increased amount of more expensive claims, including one over $600,000. He could not be provided with any official status of the individual — whether active, retired or even an employee of the district rather than a spouse or dependent — due to HIPAA laws.
“When I look at rate calculations for the district, I look at every claim over $150,000,” Charlesworth said. “[With] any amount in excess of that, I try and … net that out. That way, the large claims don’t directly impact [the district] dollar-for-dollar all the way up... Under HIPAA provisions, I prefer not to know [an individual’s health status], but as far as the numbers go, we need to know what the numbers are and what they look like... For this past year, we’ve had two especially large ones, so that’s been a challenge.”
Charlesworth provided board members with an updated list of plans and pricing options, saying the overall rate increase would still hover around 18.7%, with the majority of plans — excluding some family plans — increasing by rates of 9-10%.
“We’ve been working hard for the last week trying to get this a little more realistic ...” he said. “So that’s where we’re at today … We received [the numbers] about 2 p.m. [Wednesday].” I was expecting, in the original discussions, to be at about a 22-25% rate increase. That’s what I was — worst case — hoping for … It would be hard for me to go below [the 18.7%] based on the numbers that I’m seeing.”
Charlesworth encouraged the district to take a more active role in reviewing rate trends moving forward, suggesting that the board examine the numbers on a quarterly basis, at least. He added that a further examination of the coverage plans themselves could be necessary.
“[The board] may have to look at different plan designs ...” he said. “I think that needs to be discussed with the teacher groups, the management team … H.R., especially. [The question needs to be,] ‘What are we looking for, and where do we need to be in the future?’ Maybe, [the district] has outdone the share-pay concept.”
A more detailed look at the newly-approved district insurance plans can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/files/BULTF9771DC3/$file/Emporia%20Schools%202021%20Health%20Rate%20Final%20BCBSKS.pdf.
In other business, Superintendent Kevin Case provided a brief recap of recent meetings of the district’s COVID-19 advisory committee.
“There truly is a desire to get all students back on campus more, from both the advisory committee and our building principals ” Case said. “Based on the committee’s input, my recommendation is that principals work at the building-level to attempt to find ways to minimize the loss of mitigation strategies at Step 3 [of the district’s reopening plan] without creating additional stresses on our staff. I’m not sure exactly what that looks like, but I think they’ll begin to see what that looks like.”
Case expects to return to the board with further recommendations surrounding increased building populations potentially as soon as Oct. 28.
