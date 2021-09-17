WAMEGO -- The Northern Heights and Lebo cross country teams competed at the Wamego Invitational last Saturday.
The Wildcats finished 15th in the boys 321A race with 334 points while the Wolves finished 18th with 389 points.
Boys individual results:
19. Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 19:20.3;
27. Colin Whalen, Lebo, 19:35.2;
43. Caleb Durst, Lebo, 20:29.7;
78. Jerrod Campbell, Northern Heights, 21:41.2;
89. Rees Spade, Northern Heights 22:04.0;
102. Lander Arzoz, Northern Heights, 22:47.7;
108. Scott Smith, Lebo, 22:55.9;
117. Grady Tiffany, Northern Heights, 23:17.4;
132. Ashton Ferguson, Lebo, 24:55.2;
139. Eli Ellis, Lebo, 25:36.7;
143. Max Olson, Northern Heights, 26:04.1.
Girls individual results:
77. Anna Hasenclever, Lebo, 27:16.5;
113. Bethany DeDonder, Northern Heights, 34:16.1.
