The Emporia Conventions and Visitors Bureau held a meeting Monday afternoon during which it discussed, among other topics, an upcoming softball tournament and what the CVAB will contribute to it.
CVAB Director Susan Rathke detailed what had been requested in terms of help during an upcoming national softball tournament.
The CVAB has worked with the Emporia Recreation Commission to help put on the ASA Girls Softball State Qualifier Tournament, which took place this past weekend. According to Rathke, 25 teams played in Emporia, with the Emporia Energy coming out on top.
“They’re 16 and under,” she said. “They played older girls, too, so that’s pretty cool. So they’ll be going, actually, to nationals.”
The team won’t have to travel far, because the tournament takes place in Emporia.
Tournament officials chose the Granada Theatre as a venue for the ceremony, welcome/check-in and equipment inspection. The venue has been worked out, but there are other issues the CVAB and tournament officials still need to work out.
A late request was made of the CVAB to help provide meals for the players, which Rathke turned down.
The event will coincide with Moonlight Madness, which will include food trucks, which Rathke said will be beneficial to the players and others in town for the tournament. However, the CVAB will not be able to help pay for the players’ meals.
“We can’t quite provide a voucher for a free meal for a food truck,” she said.
However, they can help out with the expense associated with the venue.
“It came up that they needed the space and we were lucky enough that the Granada was available,” Rathke said. “I’ve heard that we could help pay for that — a venue.”
The CVAB was offered a discounted rate for use of the Granada for the entire day July 25. The expense to the CVAB would be $1,000. Rathke brought this request to the CVAB board during the Monday meeting.
“Any time we can help and participate like that, the better,” she said.
Board Chair Jessica Buchholz said the request was made later than it possibly should have been.
“I do think that this event is a positive event for the community, but I really want to talk with the board on making sure that we’re being consistent, though, with allocating those funds,” she said.
The CVAB has deadlines for grant requests, Buchholz said.
“We have held people to that standard,” she said. “I know in the past, if someone has said, ‘Hey, we missed the deadline and our event is happening in between the deadlines,’ we haven’t accepted an application from them. I just want to make sure that we’re consistent with handling those requests.”
Members discussed the likelihood those involved in planning the tournament didn’t realize there were deadlines for support grants from the CVAB. Rathke pointed out that technically the request wasn’t made as a support grant.
“It’s not anything against the event that’s coming to town,” Buchholz said. “I think that that can be really positive. But I feel like we really have to be consistent to how we’re doing these funds, because I want to be as transparent as possible.”
Members also said many events that take place in Emporia could request monetary support, but often don’t.
Rathke said having a national tournament in Emporia was beneficial to the community and that it would be good to draw them back in coming years. It’s not a guarantee that the national tournament will take place here again, she said.
City Commissioner Bobbi Mlynar, who was in attendance at the meeting, said she believed the event would benefit the city greatly.
“When you have people coming in from out of state and you’re looking at a national event, I don’t think they accidentally stumbled on Emporia as a place to hold their regional event,” Mlynar said. “I think we have a reputation that’s been gained through these other events that we have.”
This will further that reputation, she feels.
“I just don’t think that Emporia can afford to overlook opportunities,” Mylnar said.
The money could, it was determined, be pulled from special allocations rather than the support grant fund.
“It is not anything that I willy-nilly say, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll handle this, we’ll do this,’” Rathke said. “We get an opportunity and I am fortunate that we have some funds — knowing that we did — that I can offer this. And it’s not anything that I want to take away from anyone else that has requested funds from the support grants. And I also think that we have been very consistent with using our deadlines for support grants and being out there, letting people know when those are due.”
It was determined it was doable and that Rathke didn’t need permission from the CVAB board to offer the assistance to the tournament in this situation, so the board didn’t vote on the matter.
The $1,000 payment will be made as a line item to be paid when the Granada submits its bills.
Marketing
funnel
Justin Ogleby from IM Design visited and helped the group work through a simulation utilizing a concept called a marketing funnel.
The group chose from several personas — ultimately picking the character of a 38-year-old woman — to try to determine how to market Emporia to her. Members were invited to imagine themselves as the character and decide how to appeal to her and others in her demographic. The draw of Emporia’s food and drink establishments was discussed, as was the draw of the Flint Hills.
“We can’t rely on her to come to us,” Ogleby said. “We have to go meet her where she is at.”
