The latest project by Lyon County Crime Stoppers is one-for-one in getting results.
Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that Larry Krom Jr. was in custody. He was the first wanted person featured in “Felony Friday” on social media last week.
Details of how Krom was found and caught have not been revealed.
Krom, 48, was locked in the Lyon County Detention Center, accused of aggravated violation of the offender registration act. His first appearance in court on that charge was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Krom is no stranger to court. He went to jail and prison for four years for child solicitation, along with lewd and lascivious behavior.
“Ready for Round two this Friday,” the Crime Stoppers Facebook page said.
But anonymous tips on any crime can be left at any time. The Lyon County Crime Stoppers number is 620-342-2273. You also can visit P3tips.com or download the P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.