TOPEKA — Emporia High could find very little offensive rhythm in its season opener at Washburn Rural on Friday night.
The Spartan defense, however, was truly on point.
EHS got a field goal and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs on the night, just enough to get in front and stay there as the Blues were largely silent on offense, tallying just 36 yards of total offense in a 17-6 Spartan victory.
Freshman Kyle Obermeyer made good on a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring for the Spartans late in the first quarter.
Skyler Douglas added a 1-yard run in the second quarter to boost the E-High lead to 9-0.
Washburn Rural put up a 30-yard field goal of its own as the halftime clock ran down to cut into the Spartan lead.
The Junior Blues got another 30-yard kick in the third to close the gap to 9-6, but the Washburn Rural offense continued to find no traction against Emporia High. The Spartans committed two turnovers, both in their own territory in the third quarter, but the Blues couldn’t capitalize on either try.
EHS all but sealed the game in the fourth as a 68-yard drive was capped by a Beau Baumgardner 1-yard run.
Washburn Rural found no answer, finishing with just 36 yards of total offense.
EHS (1-0) will host Topeka West on Sept. 13.
