County Controller Dan Williams came to the Lyon County Commission with two 2019 budget amendments Thursday morning during its regular meeting.
One change was for the multi-year fund and the other for the road and bridge fund.
The multi-year fund was amended from $2.5 million to $3.7 million.
A portion of the increase includes some anticipated radio project costs, which commissioners have not yet approved.
Williams asked commissioners to consider increasing the road and bridge fund from $5.9 million to $6.6 million. Funds would go toward flood repairs and other projects.
“Preparing the 2020 budget, all of this stuff was considered,” Williams said.
The road and bridge fund carried over $2 million from last year and will pull from that reserve.
“We are in a fortunate position to have these kinds of finances,” Chairman Rollie Martin said.
Commissioners motioned to approve publishing the Notice of Budget Hearing Amending the 2019 Lyon County Budget.
There will be a budget hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 in the Lyon County Courthouse.
Computer Updates
Lyon County Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler came to commissioners for the approval of a capital outlay spending request to upgrade and replace computers, software and server.
“This request is to keep us safe on the county’s firewall and network,” Wheeler said.
The request is for $6,726.85 and includes computer replacements, upgrades and labor cost. The district court currently has eight computers that are new enough to only need an upgrade.
Corporate Challenge Team
Lyon County Human Resources Director Janice Huffman presented commissioners with the 2019 Corporate Challenge team name “County Watchmen.”
Huffman said they have 11 people on the team, composed of county employees, many of whom are newer to their positions.
Lyon County has participated in the corporate challenge event for many years.
“I think it’s a great thing for collaboration — to see people outside the work area team up,” Commissioner Briggs said.
Huffman asked commissioners to approve a $150 registration fee. The commissioners approved.
