Local resident Jason McClelland brought plans to the City Council Meeting Tuesday night on how a couple of alumni plan to lead the way in bringing life back to the brick streets of Madison.
One month ago, McClelland and wife Amy had an idea and the time to start brainstorming on how to make Madison a better place — a place people would want to travel to and move back to. In order for all that to happen, it will take a collaboration between the City of Madison, it’s citizens and investors to make the vision a reality. But, in a months’ time seeds have already been planted, commitments made, and properties bought to get the ball rolling as McClelland wants to see a noticeably different downtown area by the end of 2023.
In documents presented to the city council by McClelland, the vision was spelled out by initially beginning with downtown — to bring a restaurant, overnight accommodations and events to downtown that can make it thrive again. There were lots of proposals on how to spruce up buildings downtown and to make them attractive with a theme of “Gasoline Alley” as Madison once used to be the home to many gas stations in which many of them were operating at the same time. They would put in old gas pumps at several locations and old gas signs to tie into the theme in and on downtown businesses. Although McClelland’s work and focus is on downtown, he knows the changes have to be made to the community as a whole. “The houses have to be addressed. We have people living in rental houses that floors are caving in and are unsafe to live in, we have to be able to provide nice housing for alumni or others who want to come back to Madison to live. We can fix up the downtown, but until the housing changes, it’s not going to work,” he explained. He would like to see rental houses have stricter codes and inspections to make sure that the homes are safe to live in. He would like for codes on all properties in the city limits be stricter and for stiffer penalties for those who are in violation.
McClelland went through downtown building by building and explained the plans for each building that were in need of some repair or were vacant and gave examples of potential future businesses to occupy them. Some buildings they are in the process of purchasing and others they have been in contact with the owners and have commitments to restore buildings identical to when they were operating years ago with the help of investors.
“After a few weeks of legwork, it is evident that people want to be involved in this community. We want to clean up dilapidated and vacant homes and re-develop lots for new homes. Madison is a special place for so many and the talent and connections of Madison citizens and alumni are remarkable,” said McClelland.
He would also like to see disc golf at the lake or at the golf course to hopefully bring some tournaments to town and for another source of entertainment for the residents. He felt like there were many people who came through Madison while out exploring the Flint Hills and the potential of Madison being a travel destination for people to come get away from the city life for the weekend or maybe even decide to make this their home once the improvements city wide start happening.
Madison alumni, Andy Massoth is also on board with the McClelland’s plans and would be willing to open a business or two in town if the community can pull together and improve the appearance of Madison. Massoth, a successful business owner of many restaurants out of state said in order for the changes to be successful, all areas of town need to be cleaned up — especially the entrances to town and Main Street.
In a proposal documented by Massoth that was also presented to the council, he said, “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to move these projects forward. I will provide funds, labor and direction. I am willing to purchase properties or simply participate in their restoration. I have restored historic buildings in Texas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa, but there are so many eyesores when you come into Madison now and those residences and businesses at the entrances into the town and downtown need to be addressed as well.”
Sam Wine, who was also at the meeting agreed with the need to improve the town and wasn’t opposed to the ideas, but he was concerned about the taxes. He explained how he had just spent thousands of dollars to renovate his rental houses and if the taxes go up it’s going to take longer for him to just break even.
“It’s a Catch 22”, said Wine. “The ideas are great and I’m all for improving our community as it’s going in the wrong direction, but I’m also on the renter’s and homeowner’s side of thing and if taxes rise because of the improvements then that forces me to raise my rent and potentially push my renters out because they can’t afford it, then I’m sitting here with a nice empty rental house.”
McClelland said that the taxes were on the list of things to discuss as were many other things as well as seeking legal advice and action from the city on enforcing codes and rental inspections, etc. They are trying to coordinate a town hall type meeting in conjunction with the city in the next few weeks to gather ideas, hear concerns and see how supported their vision will be. The meeting would be available via Zoom for any interested alumni or residents who are interested in seeing the vision become a reality.
In other business, the budget hearing scheduled for Tuesday night was pushed back to September 20th. The city approved Main Street Mommas Cereal Malt Beverage license for Homecoming weekend during the Street Dance downtown, approved a bid from Bill Fish to haul dirt to the ball field on the hill, approved a new AC unit for the Dirtroad Network building to be purchased and installed by Chris Burd and a street cleaning bid to clean Main Street, 3rd Street and in front of The Sauder Center to be done before Homecoming weekend.
The meeting adjourned at 8:36 PM. Be sure to watch The Madison News Facebook page and paper for more information about an upcoming town hall meeting to discuss the vision that was presented to the council Tuesday night.
