The Neosho Valley League for Emporia Recreation Center Junior, Minor and Major Baseball and Pigtail, Ponytail and Junior Softball has been cancelled. The ERC plans to keep kids working on skills and fundamentals this summer when Lyon County is able to enter COVID19 Ad Astra Phase II. The tentative plan is as follows:
Minor Instructional Baseball/Pigtail Instructional Softball Ages: 3rd - 5th grades Days: Mondays & Wednesdays Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Major & Junior Instructional Baseball/Ponytail & Junior Instructional Softball Ages: 6th grade and up Days: Mondays & Wednesdays Time: 7 - 8 p.m.
Registration Opens: May 15, 2020 Regular Registration Closes: June 5, 2020 or when program reaches maximum participants
Fees: $25 (Eligible for Youth Fee Waiver)
Maximum Participants: 30 per session
Dates: June 8 to July 2 1st Meeting: June 8, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Baseball Location: Flint Hills Optimist Diamonds at Peter Pan Park
Softball Location: Whittier Park Softball Diamonds
All families that are currently registered for baseball and softball will be given the first opportunity to participate and will be contacted directly by the ERC staff via email or phone. If you have not received an email or call from the Emporia Recreation Center by May 13th, please email or call the office immediately if you are interested in keeping your registration.
The Emporia Recreation Commission asks parents to decide what is right for your child at this time. “We are working with local and state authorities as well as the Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA) to ensure we comply with the guidelines being put into place to provide the best possible experience for all. However, the ERC cannot guarantee that you or your child(ren)will not become infected with COVID-19” said Rick Cunningham, ERC Sports Supervisor. The Emporia Recreation Center encourages all patrons to check the website regularly for updates at www.emporiarec.org.
