Renee Hively, Lyon County Public Health Administrator, addressed the Lyon County Commission after a week without a mask mandate Thursday morning.
She reported that the county currently has 20 active COVID-19 cases and three hospitalizations, one of which is an individual in their 20s.
That is an uptick that is to be expected, she said, and likely one that could continue now that the mask mandate is no more.
“I’m not going to try to jinx us, but I think we’re probably going to see our active cases start to creep up again,” she said.
Hively reported that some businesses were confused about the removal of the mask mandate and had been asking whether they could still enforce masks in their buildings.
“I think they felt like they at least had the county [public health] order to fall back on and they’d say, ‘Hey, we’re under a [public health] order, we need you to mask up,’” she said. “They’re a little bit confused and they’re calling our office, trying to decide on which way to go. They’re scared to enforce it.”
She admitted that vaccine demand in the county is still low and just 40 people will receive their first vaccine dose this week.
However, a positive is that students 16 and older at USD 252 and USD 253 will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine on May 7. USD 251 is still working with LCPH to schedule its vaccine clinic.
The county has received 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for older teenagers and can order more if needed. In addition, 215 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be on hand for parents and teachers of students in those districts.
Hively said it will be important for these students to receive the vaccine, as this week two positive cases resulted in 80 quarantines.
“One positive thing about being fully vaccinated is that if you are a close contact to a positive case, then you don’t have to go into quarantine, so that’s really important too so that’s why it’s really exciting that we can get these school-aged children vaccinated and let them go on about life,” she said.
Planning and Zoning Director Sam Seeley presented a proposal for the implementation of a web-based electronic permitting system, explaining that a move to such a system would be beneficial both to county staff and to the community.
"They can do the permit from anywhere. A common occurrence is that somebody wants to fill out the permit and turn it in and ... they don't want to come in, they want to be able to just turn it in seamlessly and that becomes an issue," he said.
Seeley said that the current paper process requires applicants to fill out information that is already on file and that they might not have access to at the moment. An electronic system could pull the information already on file with the county and fill it into the application automatically, thereby reducing the number of steps an individual must go through.
In addition, community members could use the web system to access a map of their property and draw the changes they want to make directly on it. They would also be able to see other vital information overlays, such as what parts of their property fall into a floodplain.
"They could turn on the floodplain layer and know, 'oh, I need to move my building here,' and so it takes a lot of guesswork out of the process," Seeley said.
He also said that a web-based electronic system would improve communication and cooperation between county departments because all relevant departments could receive alerts when an online application is submitted.
"We won't be bouncing then back and forth between different offices. Addresses now are in my office, they used to be in road and bridge so someone would go get an address there, get a building permit from me, go to health and environment to get a lagoon permit and then still go back to road and bridge to get a culvert permit. And then if the culvert was inside the floodplain they'd have to come back to me and get a flood permit. But if you put all that together in one fill, then those red flags will pop up," Seeley said.
The commission expressed satisfaction with the work Seeley had done. He will continue to research what specific systems would best fit the county's needs and present them at a later date.
Seeley also presented the commission with an application for an agricultural conditional-use communications tower permit at Highway 130 and Road 130 between Hartford and Neosho Rapids.
The tower would be a monopole, 120 feet tall and owned by U.S. Cellular, with the possibility of other similar companies adding their own antennas to it, filling in the 5G, LTE and broadband connection gaps in Lyon County and beyond.
"Well, I know right in that area it seems like your cell phones drop off between Neosho Rapids and Hartford, especially Verizon and stuff like that," said Commissioner Scott Briggs. "Hopefully this could help fill in some of the dead areas."
The commission approved the application 3-0.
The commission also unanimously approved a quote for the upfitting of a new Dodge Durango for the Lyon County Sheriff's office from Traffic Control Services in the amount of $11,459.27.
The upfitting will include light bars, a console, a grill guard, antenna, radios and peripheral equipment.
