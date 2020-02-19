TOPEKA — The Emporia High boys kept pace with Topeka High much of the night, Tuesday, but couldn’t hang on to an early lead, dropping a 55-51 decision to the Trojans.
The Spartans had a 1-point advantage at the end of the first, thanks to a Skyler Douglas bank-shot at the buzzer. They also maintained a 25-23 lead at halftime.
The Trojans took the lead back in the third and finished with the 55-51 win over the Spartans.
The Topeka High girls entered Tuesday against Emporia High with an undefeated record and a standing as one of the top teams in the state.
The Trojans maintained that reputation, handing the Lady Spartans a 64-26 loss at “The Dungeon.”
EHS trailed by eight at the end of the first quarter, but their deficit nearly tripled by halftime as the Trojans outscored the Lady Spartans by 21 in the second.
E-High could muster little offense on the night, scoring in single digits in all four periods as Topeka High got a 20-point effort from freshman Kiki Smith and 19 points from sophomore forward Nijaree Canady.
