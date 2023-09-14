Emergency crews responded to two separate injury accidents within blocks of each other on U.S. Highway 56 Thursday morning, resulting in two adults being transported to Newman Regional Health and one teenager taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 7:40 a.m., a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Bryer Douglas Scales of Reading was traveling east on US 56, while 24-year-old Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Benjamin Folks was also driving eastbound on his way to an earlier accident involving an overturned garbage truck.
Bryer then made a left turn and was struck on the driver's side by Folks' vehicle. Bryer was transported to Stormont Vail Topeka with suspected serious injuries while Folks was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries.
Bryer was wearing his seatbelt while Folks was not.
The accident followed an earlier accident on the same highway. According to Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, at around 7:21 a.m. Lyon County Deputies, Lyon County Fire & EMS and KDOT were dispatched to the 1300 Block of U.S Highway 56 for a report of a single-vehicle injury accident.
When first responders arrived on the scene, they found that 56-year-old Timothy Savage of Vassar was traveling westbound on 56 Highway, driving a 2004 International 7000 garbage truck when the passenger side tires went off the edge of the roadway. The truck rolled onto the passenger side and came to a rest in the north ditch.
Savage complained of a head wound, but was otherwise stable and was taken by Lyon County EMS to Newman Regional Health with unknown injuries. Timothy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.