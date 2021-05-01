Mayor Rob Gilligan continued a tradition that goes back more than three decades when he planted a Redpointe maple tree in C of E Park Friday morning.
Holding an annual Arbor Day celebration is a requirement to be a Tree City USA, but Gilligan said that planting the tree meant more than simply checking off a box to retain a title.
“The annual tradition of planting the Mayor’s Tree is part of our effort to continue to be a Tree City USA and it’s an important message to send to our community about our commitment to quality of life, to parks and to the future,” he said.
The 2020 tree-planting ceremony was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gilligan was glad to return to the 30-plus-year-old observance this year.
“It’s a great tradition and, after not being able to have it last year due to COVID, it’s nice that we could do it again this year,” he said. “I was really pleased with the tree that we selected. I think it will be a great addition to C of E Park.”
While the tree is named for Gilligan’s role in the municipal government, he offered praise for the city staff who dedicate their time to caring for the parks year-round.
“I’ll say thanks to our staff. They do all the work and do a great job of maintaining parks in our community and it’s always fun to be invited to be a little part of that,” he said.
The newly planted tree can be found behind the daylily bed north of the pond at C of E Park.
(1) comment
Good leadership, showing that Emporia values conservation. Thank you, Mr. Mayor.
