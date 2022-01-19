The Sheriff's Office is investigating what sparked at least 10 brush fires across Lyon County Tuesday.
Jesse Taylor with the Emporia Fire Department said the most recent fire developed near Reading around midnight. Most of them occurred during the hours after noon.
“Surprisingly, we had no significant property damage,” Taylor said Wednesday morning. But at least one fire came close to a rural home. No one was injured.
Taylor said seven fires developed in the district served by Emporia firefighters, with three more handled by crews in outlying parts of Lyon County.
While the cause of the fires is not known, the Sheriff's Office urged people on Facebook to “always report suspicious activity... Please keep your eyes open.”
The National Weather Service never issued a fire advisory for Lyon County Tuesday, because winds were relatively light. Only one hourly reading at Emporia Municipal Airport showed gusts above 15 miles per hour.
