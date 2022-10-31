A semi driver is injured after his truck jackknifed north of Emporia Monday morning.
Unconfirmed emergency reports from the scene indicate a grain hauler flipped over shortly after 9:30 a.m. at Road 250 and North K-99, a bit north of the turn toward K-170.
The driver reportedly was trapped in his vehicle for about 30 minutes, but was conscious.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.