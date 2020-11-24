What a mess 2020 has turned out to be. And now, Thanksgiving — and, let’s face it, Christmas — are going to have to adapt to the pandemic.
I choose to keep the ones I love safe. That means the only loved one I will celebrate with is Andrew, my sweetheart!
Actually, we usually do Thanksgiving on our own and are used to it, but every few years or so, I need a “bust out the folding tables, cook two turkeys and a ham, side-board groaning, 15 pies to choose from” Thanksgiving meal.
Not this year. And it’s okay. Also, you don’t have to do without if it’s just the two, four or six of you.
You also do not have to cook those “ginourmous” quantities. Of course, you can always share with neighbors, but then they might want to share theirs with you and you’ve still got that problem: too many leftovers.
So I did a bit of researching and experimenting this week and humbly offer you some ideas on how to have a smaller, yet still spectacular Thanksgiving meal. It would be un-American to do anything else.
Let’s get cooking.
Tarte aux Patates Douces Elegante
2 medium sweet potatoes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon butter
1 Tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 Tablespoon maple syrup
4 large marshmallows
4 pecan halves for garnish
How do you like that recipe name? It translates to, yes, sweet potato pie. First Grandma Murphy, then Aunt Johnnie Evans were the sweet potato pie makers in the family. Baked sweet potatoes were mashed with butter, cream, cinnamon and an egg, poured into a pie crust and baked again. Toward the end, the top was covered with marshmallows and broiled until they were toasted up.
I still remember the year Aunt Johnnie used those pastel-colored marshmallows. What a hoot!
But I digress. As you see in the photo, these sweet potatoes are truly elegant. I saw a picture on the internet and figured it out from there. You’ll end up with the ends of the sweet potatoes, which you can mash and use however you like – sweet potato biscuits, sweet potatoes and turnips, etc.
Wash the outsides of the sweet potatoes, pat dry and wrap in aluminum foil. Bake 30 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove, and allow to steam five minutes, then open the foil and allow to cool completely. You can do this a day or two ahead if you like. You’ve gotten them halfway done, and they will remain firm enough to work with without crumbling and be easier to peel.
Next, look at the potato and decide where you want to cut your slices. I got three good discs a half-inch thick out of one, and four out of the other. Even numbers are better, but whatever works, works. Remove the skin.
Heat the olive oil and butter in a sauté pan until melted and hot. Use a spatula and cook the potato discs on each side, about six minutes altogether, to finish them up. Add a dash of oil or pat of butter as needed.
Use a slotted spatula or spoon and remove the potatoes to a baking sheet. There should be a little bit of cooking juices in the pan; if not, yep, add more butter. Add the sugar, cinnamon and maple syrup, stirring until bubbly. Return the potatoes to the pan to coat and remove from the heat.
Turn on your broiler (or you can use a kitchen torch). Arrange the glazed sweet potatoes on a baking sheet (I did a double stack; you could do singles or triples), center a big marshmallow on top of each and place under the broiler, toasting the marshmallow just until it’s about to burn.
Note: they will catch fire. Voice of experience. Watch your marshmallows.
The second those marshmallows are ready, pull out the baking sheet and press a pecan on top of each one. Transfer your Tarte aux Patates Douces Elegante to a serving platter and you are good to go. I can feel Aunt Johnnie smiling down on me right now.
* * *
Dressing. Or as some may say, stuffing. Where I come from, what goes in the bird stays in the bird, so we have dressing. It’s basically a bread pudding, can be made many different ways, and whatever recipe you use is in all likelihood easily reduced.
My usual recipe will fill a 9-x-14-inch baking dish and serve 10. Dressing actually freezes well, so that would be okay … if I had room in the freezer. I decided to see if I could get three servings: one for me, one for Andy, and one more for me.
Murphy’s Downsized Dressing
2 corn muffins
2 biscuits or English muffins
1 hard-boiled egg, sliced
1 Tablespoon chopped celery
1 Tablespoon chopped onion
3 large sage leaves, chiffonade
1 dried shishito pepper (optional)
1 raw egg
1/2 - 1 cup chicken broth
Salt and pepper to taste
When it comes to dressing, for me, there must be cornbread. The other bread can vary from regular sandwich to wheat to sourdough – go crazy! The bread is crumbled or torn into small pieces and left to dry out a bit. I spread mine on a baking sheet and do other things for an hour or so.
Put your bread in a large mixing bowl and add the cooked egg, sage, celery and onions. Since I had a dried shishito pepper (Thank you, Becky at Osage Gardens and Produce!) I minced that up and tossed it in as well (tasty).
I am so fortunate to have enough sun in the winter to grow a small herb garden indoors, so fresh sage is not an issue. You can also get some at the store, or, if you want to use rubbed sage go for it -- about a teaspoon, I’d say, or to taste.
Kind of toss all that together, add some salt and pepper and prepare to make pudding. Crack the raw egg and add that along with a half-cup of chicken broth to the dressing. Stir well – the egg slices will start to break up, and that’s okay.
As the dressing comes together, add more broth until the mixture is very moist, but not soupy. At this point I taste it (yes, raw egg and all) to see if I want more seasoning. If you accidentally get the dressing too wet, just stir in some more dry, crumbled bread, or some Panko breadcrumbs to help.
Spray six cups of a muffin tin with non-stick spray (or use butter or pork fat. That’s what my Mom did) and fill each almost to the top with the dressing. I clipped some tiny sage leaves to decorate the top. You could also garnish with a slice of boiled egg.
Bake at 325 for 20 minutes. Test center for doneness, and if needed, continue baking, checking every 5 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before removing from the tin and serve with your choice of cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, or both.
I just chose muffin tins to see how it would work. A small baking dish, even an 8-inch pie pan, would work just as well. You don’t want the dressing to spread out too much or it will be really dry, which means you have to add extra gravy, and burn all those extra calories so your pants will fit.
