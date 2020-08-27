Editor's note: Beginning today, Thursday, Aug. 27, we will be reporting the number of new tests as added to Lyon County Public Health's daily numbers. We feel this will help us better reflect the community's health and response to COVID-19 moving forward.
Lyon County Public Health reported nine new positives and 12 new recoveries for COVID-19, Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total number of active cases to 81.
A total of 83 more people were tested since Wednesday. Overall, 5,235 people have been tested in the county since March.
There have been 845 cases of the novel coronavirus overall, including 746 recoveries and 17 deaths. There are 11 pending death certificates from Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Public health officials continue to track three active clusters in the area, related to private industry, long-term care and bars or restaurants.
As of Thursday, there are six cases associated with bars or restaurants. All six cases are active.
Long-term care represents 148 total cases, with 22 active cases. There have been 10 deaths and nine pending death certificates from KDHE.
Private industry accounts for 153 total cases, with six currently active. One death has been reported.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose by 1,536 from Monday to Wednesday to bring the total to 39,937. The state Department of Health and Environment also reported an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 437.
On Thursday, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new program to help essential workers sickened with the virus cover the cost of medical care. The program, which will be paid for with $8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, will provide workers in fields such as child care, education and food service up to $25,000 for medical expenses if they are uninsured and $15,000 if they are insured and need help with copays and deductibles.
The Associated Press reported that before, they were out of luck. Trial attorneys and some legislators say the issue is that Kansas law is written so that coronavirus is almost certainly not an occupational disease, which means if you get it on the job, you can’t get benefits through that system. But, because the law says the workers’ compensation system is the exclusive remedy for on-the-job injuries and occupational diseases, you can’t sue your employer, either.
“The dedication and selflessness displayed by Kansas essential workers has been critical to our recovery efforts across the state in cities big and small and rural communities,” Kelly said in a news release. “They risk their health each and every day to help others and these funds make it possible for the state of Kansas to help cover expenses in the unfortunate cases when they contract COVID-19.”
