My jaw dropped when I read the direct quote from our County Attorney regarding the recently enacted mask ordinance. At the commission meeting Marc Goodman said, “There’s plenty of crime out there that is way more important to me than if a few people die from the disease.”
Wow! I did not realize the County Attorney was entitled to decide which deaths in our community are important and which ones are not. I thought the County Attorney was hired by the Commissioners and paid for by the taxpayers. I would remind Mr. Goodman that more than 40 of our friends and neighbors have died from COVID-19; far more than from any crime he is concerned about. The lives, and deaths, of people in our community are important to me.
I understand the difficulty of enforcing the mask ordinance and agree it is probably not the best use of law enforcement resources. But remarks from some of the county leadership are so callous and disrespectful to the innocent victims of COVID-19 that it is repulsive. Many people in our community are hurting. We could use more kindness and less bluntness from our civic leaders. Compassion and empathy should be the minimum prerequisites for anyone serving our community during this pandemic.
Mark Remmert,
Rural Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.