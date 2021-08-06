William George (Bill) Samuelson, 83, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Bill was born May 17, 1938, in Appleton, Minnesota, the son of Sheldon Hayes and Alice Helen (Ahrens) Samuelson. He was a graduate of Mineral Wells High School in 1956 in Texas, received his BA, MA and Doctorate. Bill served in the Army National Guard as a medic.
Dr. Samuelson was a college professor at Emporia State University in Kansas retiring in 2002.
He was a member of the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, in Tecumseh, KS.
Bill married Judith E. “Judy” Samuelson on March 13, 1988 in Topeka. She lives in Topeka, KS. Other survivors include two sons, Steven Samuelson of Emporia, KS and Samuel Samuelson of Burlington, KS, and 4 grandchildren; his brother, Dr. Robert Samuelson of Dallas, TX; step-son, Scott Barnes of Topeka; a step-daughter, Jill Gooden of Topeka; and 3 step-grandchildren.
Bill is predeceased by his parents; a cousin, Mary Berglund Johnson; Judy’s parents, Bill and Amy Shugard; and a step-daughter, Cindy Thompson.
Bill loved to read, write poetry and other topics. Christmas was Bill’s and Judy’s favorite holiday.
Honoring Bill’s request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., August 14, 2021 at Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 SE 44th St, Tecumseh, KS 66542.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604.
