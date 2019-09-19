TOPEKA — The Emporia High volleyball team dropped both games of its triangular at Seaman High on Wednesday evening.
E-High dropped its match with the Vikings by a 25-12, 25-15 margin, while falling to Lawrence Free State 25-14, 25-12.
Payten Redeker recorded 14 kills on the night, while Macey Adams had a team-high nine assists.
The Spartans will play again Thursday night at Junction City.
Spartan Gymnasts third at Olathe South
The Emporia High gymnastics team placed third in its competition at Olathe South on Tuesday evening.
Among the leaders of the night were Karalyn Karjala, who placed second with her flour routine and took fourth on the vault. Hattie Walker took fifth place on the floor.
EHS returns to the mats on October 5 at Newton.
