The Junto Study Club celebrated 134 years with a High Tea on Jan. 10, in the home of Karen McTaggart. Ben Franklin made a special appearance.
According to the club’s history, the group was founded on a mutual need for cultural and educational discussions in the pioneer days of 1889.
“Nine women met in the parlor of the Congregational Church once a week during the summer months,” said Mrs. D.A. Hirschler in the club’s history. “By fall they decided not to disband, but to incorporate the group into a club and call it ‘The Junto,’ the name of Ben Franklin’s group of men who met of discussions of important affairs of that day. Their admiration for this man of multiple interests inspired them to choose the same name, The Junto, for their club.”
