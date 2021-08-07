The Emporia Reds baseball program is holding tryouts at the end of the month for all of its teams.
Tryouts are scheduled for Aug. 28 — 29 and Aug. 31 at Soden’s Grove Park.
Saturday, Aug. 28
10 a.m. - 14U
12:30 p.m. - 13U
3 p.m. - 12U
5:30 p.m. - 11U
Sunday, Aug. 29
1 p.m. - 10U
3 p.m. - 9U
5 p.m. - 8U, 7U
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Last chance tryout
6 p.m. - 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U
7:30 p.m. - 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U
For more information, visit www.emporiaredsbaseball.org or follow the team on Facebook.
