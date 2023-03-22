The 75th annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is just around the corner, and the club has a lofty fundraising goal this year to help build a new shelter at Peter Pan Park's splash pad.
"We're looking to raise $15,000 - $20,000 to be able to [build the shelter]," said president-elect Debbie Williams. "We're working closely with the City of Emporia. They're going to be a huge help for us. ... And our members will provide labor and some other local businesses have offered to help with some labor on that project."
The pancake fundraiser is set for 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. It's the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, though carryout options will still be available.
Williams said aside from the meal, there are a number of raffle items up for grabs. Those items include Evora Wheeler's famous coconut cream pie, a pedal tractor from PrairieLand Partners, a history tour with Roger Heineken, and a number of arts and crafts items.
Williams said the shelter project is the latest in the Kiwanis Club of Emporia's long history of serving children of the community. The club sponsors scholarships, baseball teams, and a number of other children-related activities and events, such as the Teddy Bear Clinic each year.
"In addition, this is the Emporia Kiwanis Club's 100th year of serving in Emporia," she said.
The shelter project is the group's 100-year service project, Williams added.
Tickets for the breakfast are on sale now at Carniceria Don Luis, Country Mart, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, Mark II Lumber, Sutherland’s and Water’s Hardware for $7. Tickets will also be available at the door for $9.
"We've had lots of support and we have lots of wonderful volunteers," Williams said.
