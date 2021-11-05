Fire units are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Emporia Friday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., dispatch toned out for a structure fire at 2502 Monterey Dr. Scanner traffic indicates smoke coming from the home. No one is reported to be inside.
We will update with more information as it is available.
