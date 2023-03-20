Audiences will be transported to the 80s and early 90s when Hip2BHuey & Mystify: A Tribute to INXS take the stage at the Emporia Granada Theatre this week.
Jeff Zarcone, who joined the band in 2019 as Huey Lewis, said to expect a lot of fun and to hear all of the top hits throughout the years.
“We like to have fun and we like to interact with the crowds,” he said. “We want people to come out and really enjoy the music of Huey Lewis and the News — that fun, rock and pop. It’s just a big party.”
Hip2BHuey was formed in 2016 in Kansas City, Mo., to pay tribute to Huey Lewis and the News, who’s known for songs like “Hip to be Square,” “I Want a New Drug,” “Back in Time,” and more.
Zarcone said everyone in the band except himself is also in Mystify, meaning Saturday’s show is a totally unique experience.
“If you love INXS, you’re gonna love these guys because they sound just like them,” he said. “That’s the biggest part of a tribute band is you get to hear all the hits, and we will be delivering all of the hits from both bands.”
While Zarcone has been a gig musician for a long time, this is the first time he’s ever had the opportunity to be part of a tribute band.
“To actually emulate and put on that persona of a person and an entire group, that’s been the exciting new part for me,” he said. “And, I get to have hair again.”
Zarcone said he wears a “great mullet wig” to help him take on the role of Huey Lewis. Other band members include Lonnie Floyd on drums, Chris Gallagher on guiter, Dan David on saxophone, Aaron Riffel on bass and Pat Riley on keyboard.
He said everyone works well together to put on an awesome show that you won’t be able to see anywhere else. The real Huey Lewis is unable to perform live anymore after coming down with an inner-ear disorder called Ménière’s disease. INXS singer Michael Hutchence died in 1997.
“We’ve put a lot of time, money and effort into the production of the band,” he said. “COVID was really kind of a blessing and a curse at the same time for us. When it was over and people were ready to get back together, we were prepared and ready to go and came out swinging.”
Tickets are $20 - $25, and are available now online at https://www.emporiagranada.com or at the Granada box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.