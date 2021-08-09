The Emporia Gazette
The MIAA has announced its rates for the MIAA Network’s 2021-22 broadcast schedule.
A year-long all-access pass can be purchased for $125 and will allow viewers to watch all MIAA football games as well as home volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games.
Emporia State will also broadcast home soccer, baseball and softball games and other institutions will be broadcast their other home sporting events at their discretion.
A $25 monthly/all access pass and a $10 game pass are also available, while all archived broadcasts can be purchased for $10 each.
Unlike previous years, all MIAA Network broadcasts will be behind a paywall in 2021-22.
