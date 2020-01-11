Emporia City Commissioners are looking forward to new roles this year, as the city begins 2020 in a favorable financial position.
Mayor Danny Giefer, who was elected Wednesday during the commission’s first action session of the year, said he was “honored” to serve a third term as mayor. His first priority is to keep the city on track financially through a solid working budget.
“In the next three months we’ll be dealing with the budget, and I’m looking forward to getting through that process,” he said. “We have had some real positive streams of revenue. Our sales tax has been strong, so it’s always difficult, but I’m looking forward to continuing our progress.”
Giefer said 2019 marked a year of growth and expansion for Emporia, with the opening of the city’s state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant, the $60-million Simmons expansion and a number of infrastructure improvements.
“A lot of stuff that our citizens don’t see is our infrastructure,” he said. “That’s really, really important to our city to keep that up and be out ahead so we don’t have water coming up out of the ground or sewage backing up into our houses. With our five-year budget we’re able to look out ahead and plan a lot of these expenditures to keep our city running.”
Brinkman looks forward to new role
Wednesday was a bittersweet day for incoming Commissioner Susan Brinkman, who also attended her last meeting as a member of the USD 253 Board of Education.
Brinkman said she was excited to serve the City of Emporia in a new capacity.
“For me, 2020 is going to be a lot of time just listening and getting to know our administrators and city employees, getting to know my fellow commissioners and understanding the issues,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn.”
While serving eight years on the board of education has helped prepare her for her role as a city commissioner, Brinkman said she knows the city operates differently than a school district.
“Cities are as complex — perhaps more — than school systems,” she said. “I’ll be spending a lot of time learning, but that doesn’t mean I won’t speak up. I’ve spent a lot of time advocating for a level playing field, and those kind of things still hold true for me.”
