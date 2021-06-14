The Emporia Community Foundation awarded the first $500 ECF Celebrates surprise grant to the Chase County Children's Fund.
The Chase County Children's Fund provides support for early childhood programs in Chase County. The fund was started in 2016 to allow the community to donate for young families who could not afford the tuition for pre-school in the Chase County school district.
Scholarships are awarded on a needs basis and they also assist with pre-school needs like new equipment for the playground.
Lisa Lauer, a Chase County Elementary School teacher, represented the Chase Children’s Fund and was grateful for the surprise ECF Celebrates grant.
