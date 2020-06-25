Lyon County Public Health reported two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one new recovery Thursday afternoon, as cases around the United States are once again on the rise.
Local cases are still trending lower than other counties, with 25 active cases out of the 491 total cases on record. There have been 458 recoveries overall and seven total deaths.
Statewide, Kansas reported an increase of 500 new cases in two days — its largest jump in cases in more than six weeks — on Wednesday.
The state health department reported the spike two days after Gov. Laura Kelly urged local officials to postpone lifting their last restrictions on businesses and public activities for another two weeks, recommending that they still limit public gatherings to 45 people. The Democratic governor ended statewide restrictions May 26, leaving decisions about the rules to the state's 105 counties, after weeks of complaints from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she was moving too slowly to reopen the state's economy.
Dr. Lee Norman, the state health department's top administrator, expressed concern about the latest increase. Kelly called for slowing down the state's reopening Monday, following two weeks that saw the average daily rise in new cases increases, along with the percentage of positive results from tests, according to Johns Hopkins University.
“This is not surprising, given the laxity people have been demonstrating in protecting themselves and others,” Norman said Wednesday in a text relayed by his staff.
The Department of Health and Environment reported a total of 12,970 cases of the novel coronavirus, up 4.1 percent from Monday. Of the 505 new cases, 416 or 82 percent were not from clusters of two or more cases linked to a single location, such as a nursing home, or an event, such as a public gathering.
The state also reported an additional two COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the total to 261 since the pandemic began in early March.
The US recorded 34,500 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, slightly fewer than the day before but still near the high of 36,400 reached on April 24, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The daily average has climbed by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis.
Whether the rise in cases translates into an equally dire surge in deaths across the US overall will depend on a number of factors, experts said, most crucially whether government officials make the right decisions. Deaths per day in the US number around 600 after peaking at about 2,200 in mid-April.
