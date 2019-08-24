Wednesday night will provide a unique opportunity for the community’s youth to not just mingle with Emporia State student-athletes, but perhaps even find their niche in the sports world.
ESU’s athletic department will host its first ‘HornetFest’ at Welch Stadium, officially beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until approximately 7:30. While being organized by the ESU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), it will feature multiple athletes from the football, baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, soccer, track and field/cross country and both men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“We’re basically going to have every team have a station and it’s going to have to do with their sport so we’re introducing kids to all these different sports so they just have exposure to it,” senior women’s basketball player Morgan Laudan. “That’s one of the things that we’re really trying to focus on is the NCAA’s “Love to Play” initiative, which is really focusing on getting kids to play multiple sports and not specializing.”
There are no admission or registration fees and entries will begin at 5:30, with the event officially set to begin at 6. There will be eight-minute stations with activities relating to each sport, while members of the ESU Cheer Squad will help guide groups, which will be assembled based on age levels, through a series of stations throughout the evening.
“I’m extremely excited, just to start the year off with all of our athletic programs out there on the field,” Laudan said.
The Love2Play initiative, a focal point for the NCAA this season, encourages youth to participate in multiple sports in an attempt to shy away from specialization at a young age.
Laudan, a Paola native, grew up behind former Lady Hornets Brittney Miller and Rachel Hanf and saw how being a multi-sport athlete can be a beneficial through the maturation process.
“Both of them played (at least) three sports in high school, Brittney may have played four,” Laudan said. “I saw from a very young age that it was possible to play multiple sports while growing up and just the positive things you get from it.”
The first 100 participants will also receive a HornetFest t-shirt to go with the experience, one ESU hopes will become a fixture in the years to come.
“I think it’s going to be a great time and (the kids) enjoy themselves,” said Robbie Mayes, sophomore pitcher for the Hornet baseball team and SAAC vice president. “(It) will be interesting to see ... how years to come, how they go. (For now, they’ll) have a lot of fun and (it will) introduce them to a lot of athletes.”
“I think the support that Emporia gives Hornet athletics is unmatched anywhere else,” Laudan said. “I’ve never heard about any other community that supports (their programs) the way (ours does). It’s kind of a way we can give back ... then they can also give to us by showing up and supporting us at our games and this event.
“If they’re a couple years younger, a couple years older, still everybody’s invited. We’re just trying to get as many kids out there as we can. I think it’s going to be a great event that we keep building on every year and gets bigger and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.